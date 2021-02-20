NC State 80, Wake Forest 62

NC STATE (9-9)

Bates 3-5 3-4 9, Funderburk 4-11 3-4 11, Hellems 5-11 2-3 14, Hayes 4-8 0-0 11, Seabron 5-10 4-4 14, Beverly 3-6 2-2 10, Moore 4-5 0-0 8, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-58 14-19 80.

WAKE FOREST (6-11)

Mucius 5-7 0-0 11, Oguama 1-3 0-0 2, DuBose 5-9 2-3 14, Whitt 0-4 0-0 0, Williamson 4-9 2-2 11, Massoud 1-7 4-4 6, Antonio 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Neath 1-1 3-4 5, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-13 62.

Halftime_NC State 51-35. 3-Point Goals_NC State 8-19 (Hayes 3-5, Hellems 2-4, Beverly 2-5, Graham 1-2, Seabron 0-1, Funderburk 0-2), Wake Forest 7-25 (DuBose 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Mucius 1-1, Williamson 1-4, Antonio 1-5, Whitt 0-2, Massoud 0-4). Rebounds_NC State 28 (Seabron 9), Wake Forest 27 (Massoud 5). Assists_NC State 11 (Hayes 5), Wake Forest 8 (Williamson, Massoud, Antonio 2). Total Fouls_NC State 16, Wake Forest 17.

