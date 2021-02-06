On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NC State 81, Boston College 65

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 1:56 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (8-7)

Bates 5-7 4-4 14, Hellems 5-9 0-0 11, Allen 3-9 1-1 7, Beverly 1-3 0-0 3, Hayes 3-7 0-0 7, Moore 8-12 0-0 19, Funderburk 5-8 4-4 14, Seabron 1-3 1-2 3, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Dowuona 0-1 1-2 1, Farrar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 11-13 81.

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-11)

Felder 4-11 3-4 12, Mitchell 4-10 4-4 14, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Heath 9-15 0-0 20, Kelly 3-12 3-3 11, Kenny 2-3 0-0 6, Kraljevic 0-1 0-0 0, Pemberton 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Jackowitz 0-0 0-0 0, Holtze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 10-11 65.

Halftime_NC State 44-24. 3-Point Goals_NC State 6-18 (Moore 3-4, Hellems 1-2, Beverly 1-3, Hayes 1-3, Seabron 0-1, Allen 0-5), Boston College 9-34 (Kenny 2-3, Heath 2-6, Mitchell 2-6, Kelly 2-7, Felder 1-7, Kraljevic 0-1, Pemberton 0-1, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_NC State 39 (Bates, Funderburk 7), Boston College 24 (Mitchell 7). Assists_NC State 13 (Allen, Hayes 4), Boston College 7 (Kelly 2). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Boston College 9.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea