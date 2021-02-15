Trending:
NC State looks to extend streak vs Pitt

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

North Carolina State (8-9, 4-8) vs. Pittsburgh (9-7, 5-6)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. North Carolina State has won by an average of 9 points in its last 10 wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2014, a 74-62 win.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jericole Hellems, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Thomas Allen have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Wolfpack points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Johnson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: North Carolina State is 6-0 when it holds opponents to 44.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-9 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Pittsburgh is 8-0 when it allows 41 percent or less from the field and 1-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Pittsburgh has 38 assists on 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three matchups while North Carolina State has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.1 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

