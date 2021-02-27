NCAA Football Scores

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Delaware St. 17, Howard 10

SOUTH

Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13

Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20

Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20

James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Kennesaw St. 35, Shorter 3

Mercer 42, The Citadel 28

Nicholls 55, Lamar 0

Samford 55, W. Carolina 27

VMI 14, Furman 13

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 30, W. Illinois 24

N. Iowa 21, Youngstown St. 0

North Dakota 28, S. Dakota St. 17

S. Illinois 38, N. Dakota St. 14

South Dakota 27, Illinois St. 20

SOUTHWEST

Dixie St. 26, Tarleton St. 14

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 34, S. Utah 33

