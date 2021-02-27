NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Delaware St. 17, Howard 10
SOUTH
Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13
Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20
Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20
James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16
Kennesaw St. 35, Shorter 3
Mercer 42, The Citadel 28
Nicholls 55, Lamar 0
Samford 55, W. Carolina 27
VMI 14, Furman 13
MIDWEST
Missouri St. 30, W. Illinois 24
N. Iowa 21, Youngstown St. 0
North Dakota 28, S. Dakota St. 17
S. Illinois 38, N. Dakota St. 14
South Dakota 27, Illinois St. 20
SOUTHWEST
Dixie St. 26, Tarleton St. 14
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 34, S. Utah 33
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments