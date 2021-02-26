Trending:
NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:43 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 16 4 1 2 1 0 53 92 44 18 4 1
St. Cloud St. 12 5 0 2 3 0 43 73 56 14 8 0
Minnesota-Duluth 11 7 2 2 2 0 39 64 49 12 8 2
Omaha 10 9 1 4 0 0 38 76 67 13 9 1
W. Michigan 8 11 3 2 2 0 30 69 82 9 11 3
Denver 8 10 1 2 1 0 28 57 60 8 12 1
Miami 5 15 2 0 3 0 18 44 79 5 16 2
Colorado College 4 13 2 2 2 0 18 35 73 4 15 2
Thursday’s Games

Denver 5, Colorado College 1

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

North Dakota 4, Omaha 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

