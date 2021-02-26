NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|16
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|53
|92
|44
|18
|4
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|12
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|43
|73
|56
|14
|8
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|11
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|39
|64
|49
|12
|8
|2
|Omaha
|10
|9
|1
|4
|0
|0
|38
|76
|67
|13
|9
|1
|W. Michigan
|8
|11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|30
|69
|82
|9
|11
|3
|Denver
|8
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|28
|57
|60
|8
|12
|1
|Miami
|5
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|18
|44
|79
|5
|16
|2
|Colorado College
|4
|13
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|35
|73
|4
|15
|2
Denver 5, Colorado College 1
W. Michigan 5, Miami 2
North Dakota 4, Omaha 2
St. Cloud St. at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
