NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 11:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 11 4 1 2 1 0 38 69 38 13 4 1
St. Cloud St. 10 4 0 2 2 0 36 59 46 12 6 0
Minnesota-Duluth 10 4 2 2 2 0 36 59 38 11 5 2
Omaha 8 6 1 3 0 0 30 57 45 10 6 1
Denver 7 8 1 1 1 0 24 46 46 7 9 1
W. Michigan 5 11 3 1 2 0 19 50 70 5 11 3
Colorado College 3 9 4 2 2 0 15 29 53 3 11 2
Miami 4 11 2 0 3 0 15 35 56 4 13 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Minnesota-Duluth 8, Miami 1

Denver 3, Omaha 1

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Minnesote-Duluth, 5:07 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 7:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

