NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|11
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|38
|69
|38
|13
|4
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|10
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|36
|59
|46
|12
|6
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|10
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|36
|59
|38
|11
|5
|2
|Omaha
|8
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|30
|57
|45
|10
|6
|1
|Denver
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|46
|46
|7
|9
|1
|W. Michigan
|5
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|50
|70
|5
|11
|3
|Colorado College
|3
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|15
|29
|53
|3
|11
|2
|Miami
|4
|11
|2
|0
|3
|0
|15
|35
|56
|4
|13
|2
No Games Scheduled
Minnesota-Duluth 8, Miami 1
Denver 3, Omaha 1
St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 1
Miami at Minnesote-Duluth, 5:07 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 7:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
