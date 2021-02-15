On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 7:11 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 13 4 1 2 1 0 44 77 40 15 4 1
St. Cloud St. 11 5 0 2 3 0 40 69 56 13 8 0
Minnesota-Duluth 11 6 2 2 2 0 39 63 47 12 7 2
Omaha 10 6 1 4 0 0 38 72 52 13 6 1
W. Michigan 7 11 3 2 2 0 27 64 80 8 11 3
Denver 7 10 1 2 1 0 25 52 59 7 12 1
Miami 5 14 2 0 3 0 18 42 74 5 15 2
Colorado College 3 10 2 2 2 0 15 30 60 3 12 2
Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 1 p.m.

