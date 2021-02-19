Trending:
NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 11:20 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 14 4 1 2 1 0 47 81 41 16 4 1
St. Cloud St. 11 5 0 2 3 0 40 69 56 13 8 0
Minnesota-Duluth 11 7 2 2 2 0 39 64 49 12 8 2
Omaha 10 7 1 4 0 0 38 73 56 13 7 1
W. Michigan 7 11 3 2 2 0 27 64 80 8 11 3
Denver 7 10 1 2 1 0 25 52 59 7 12 1
Miami 5 14 2 0 3 0 18 42 74 5 15 2
Colorado College 4 11 2 2 2 0 18 34 64 4 13 2
Thursday’s Games

Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Friday’s Games

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 1 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

