NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 14 4 1 2 1 0 47 81 41 16 4 1 St. Cloud St. 11 5 0 2 3 0 40 69 56 13 8 0 Minnesota-Duluth 11 7 2 2 2 0 39 64 49 12 8 2 Omaha 10 7 1 4 0 0 38 73 56 13 7 1 W. Michigan 7 11 3 2 2 0 27 64 80 8 11 3 Denver 7 10 1 2 1 0 25 52 59 7 12 1 Miami 5 14 2 0 3 0 18 42 74 5 15 2 Colorado College 4 11 2 2 2 0 18 34 64 4 13 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Friday’s Games

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

Saturday’s Games

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 1 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

