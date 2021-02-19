NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|14
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|47
|81
|41
|16
|4
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|11
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|40
|69
|56
|13
|8
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|11
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|39
|64
|49
|12
|8
|2
|Omaha
|10
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|38
|73
|56
|13
|7
|1
|W. Michigan
|7
|11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|27
|64
|80
|8
|11
|3
|Denver
|7
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|25
|52
|59
|7
|12
|1
|Miami
|5
|14
|2
|0
|3
|0
|18
|42
|74
|5
|15
|2
|Colorado College
|4
|11
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|34
|64
|4
|13
|2
Colorado College 2, Minnesota Duluth 1
North Dakota 4, Omaha 1
Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 1 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
