Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 15 4 1 2 1 0 50 88 42 17 4 1
St. Cloud St. 12 5 0 2 3 0 43 73 56 14 8 0
Minnesota-Duluth 11 7 2 2 2 0 39 64 49 12 8 2
Omaha 10 8 1 4 0 0 38 74 63 13 8 1
W. Michigan 7 11 3 2 2 0 27 64 80 8 11 3
Denver 7 10 1 2 1 0 25 52 59 7 12 1
Miami 5 14 2 0 3 0 18 42 74 5 15 2
Colorado College 4 12 2 2 2 0 18 34 68 4 14 2
Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species