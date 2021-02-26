Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Ndefo scores 22 to lead St. Peter’s over Rider 66-52

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had a career-high 22 points as St. Peter’s topped Rider 66-52 on Friday.

Matthew Lee had 14 points for St. Peter’s (12-8, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Hassan Drame added 12 rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points and six assists for the Broncs (4-14, 4-11), whose losing streak reached four games.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission