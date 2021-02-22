Ndugba scores 17 to lead Elon over William & Mary 73-54

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Ikenna Ndugba posted 17 points as Elon defeated William & Mary 73-54 on Monday night.

Darius Burford had 13 points and six rebounds for Elon (6-8, 3-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Chuck Hannah added 10 points.

The Phoenix forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Luke Loewe had 15 points for the Tribe (6-9, 4-6). Yuri Covington added 13 points and Quinn Blair had 12.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Tribe on the season. Elon defeated William & Mary 75-54 last Saturday.

