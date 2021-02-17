Nebraska 71, No. 24 Northwestern 64

NEBRASKA (10-9)
Bourne 6-13 7-10 21, Cain 7-7 8-8 22, Haiby 1-12 3-4 5, Porter 2-7 2-2 8, Scoggin 3-5 2-2 10, Coley 0-0 0-0 0, Cayton 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 22-26 71
NORTHWESTERN (11-5)
Mott 1-8 0-0 2, Burton 2-12 4-6 10, Hamilton 4-12 1-2 10, Pulliam 9-24 3-4 22, Wood 5-10 2-2 12, Rainey 1-3 0-0 2, Satterwhite 0-0 0-0 0, McWilliams 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-78 10-14 64
|Nebraska
|9
|15
|16
|31
|—
|71
|Northwestern
|19
|14
|11
|20
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 7-17 (Bourne 2-2, Haiby 0-3, Porter 2-6, Scoggin 2-2, Cayton 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stewart 1-2), Northwestern 4-20 (Burton 2-6, Hamilton 1-6, Pulliam 1-6, Rainey 0-1, Morris 0-1). Assists_Nebraska 16 (Haiby 7), Northwestern 19 (Burton 6). Fouled Out_Northwestern Morris. Rebounds_Nebraska 52 (Haiby 3-8), Northwestern 33 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Nebraska 13, Northwestern 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
