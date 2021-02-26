On Air: Federal Insights
Nebraska-Omaha 80, Denver 76

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:06 pm
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (4-19)

Pile 6-8 0-0 12, Akinwole 10-16 6-6 32, Robinson 8-15 3-3 20, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Ferrarini 2-8 2-2 6, Luedtke 0-1 2-2 2, Booth 1-7 1-2 4, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 14-17 80.

DENVER (2-18)

Hines 6-13 3-3 15, Jones 4-9 0-3 8, Eastmond 0-1 0-0 0, Lam 4-11 1-2 13, Townsend 7-19 1-1 18, Gatlin 2-5 0-0 6, Green 1-2 0-2 2, Bickham 2-4 1-2 5, Moenkhaus 2-5 0-0 5, Ryder 2-2 0-0 4, Muller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 6-13 76.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 51-44. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 8-19 (Akinwole 6-8, Booth 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Luedtke 0-1, Ferrarini 0-2), Denver 10-22 (Lam 4-9, Townsend 3-7, Gatlin 2-3, Moenkhaus 1-2, Green 0-1). Fouled Out_Pile, Jones. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 38 (Pile 9), Denver 29 (Hines 7). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Pile, Robinson, Ferrarini, Booth 2), Denver 13 (Townsend, Gatlin 5). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 21, Denver 18. A_36 (7,200).

