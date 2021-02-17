Trending:
Nebraska pulls away in 4th, beats No. 24 Northwestern women

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:23 pm
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Northwestern 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers, and swept the season series against Northwestern (11-5, 9-5). The Cornhuskers won the first meeting 65-63 on Sam Haiby’s buzzer-beating putback.

Cain scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and Bourne added eight as Nebraska outscored the Wildcats 31-20. Haiby finished with just five points on 1-of-12 shooting but had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points to lead Northwestern. Sydney Wood had 12 points and six assists. Jordan Hamilton added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Veronica Burton had 10 points and eight steals. The Wildcats had 21 steals but were outrebounded 52-33.

The Cornhuskers used a 13-2 run to build their largest lead, 55-46, with about five minutes to play. Northwestern pulled within four points twice but didn’t get closer.

Nebraska hosts Penn State on Sunday. Northwestern, which has lost two straight, hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

