New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 67

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:43 pm
NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-8)

Guadarrama 6-12 0-1 13, Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Johnson 3-9 7-13 13, Murphy 5-13 0-0 10, Tchoukuiengo 6-9 4-4 19, Mattos 3-5 0-0 6, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, McClurg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-20 69.

MASS.-LOWELL (8-11)

Al.Blunt 3-8 6-8 14, Boudie 1-2 0-2 2, Withers 4-12 7-10 16, Daley 4-12 0-1 9, Thomas 4-7 2-3 12, Mitchell 2-4 2-2 7, Brooks 2-2 1-2 5, Hammond 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 18-28 67.

Halftime_New Hampshire 29-27. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 4-17 (Tchoukuiengo 3-4, Guadarrama 1-5, Martinez 0-3, Murphy 0-5), Mass.-Lowell 7-23 (Al.Blunt 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Mitchell 1-3, Daley 1-4, Withers 1-7, An.Blunt 0-1, Hammond 0-1). Rebounds_New Hampshire 28 (Martinez, Johnson 7), Mass.-Lowell 36 (Boudie 6). Assists_New Hampshire 10 (Tchoukuiengo 4), Mass.-Lowell 11 (Al.Blunt, Daley 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 18, Mass.-Lowell 17.

