On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

New Hampshire 74, Mass.-Lowell 63

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 3:27 pm
< a min read
      

MASS.-LOWELL (7-9)

Al.Blunt 3-9 0-0 7, Boudie 2-4 2-2 6, Withers 5-10 0-0 12, Daley 6-15 2-2 15, Thomas 5-11 0-0 10, An.Blunt 2-6 5-6 9, Brooks 1-3 2-2 4, Hammond 0-1 0-2 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-14 63.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (9-8)

Guadarrama 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 0-0 0-0 0, Mattos 0-0 0-0 0, Maultsby 0-0 0-0 0, Lester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 4-12 (Withers 2-3, Daley 1-2, Al.Blunt 1-3, An.Blunt 0-1, Thomas 0-3), New Hampshire 0-0 (). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 25 (Withers 5), New Hampshire 0 (Guadarrama, Martinez, Johnson, Murphy, Tchoukuiengo, Mattos, Maultsby, Lester 0). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 9 (Daley 3), New Hampshire 0 (Guadarrama, Martinez, Johnson, Murphy, Tchoukuiengo, Mattos, Maultsby, Lester 0). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 16, New Hampshire 0.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea