New Mexico 73, Air Force 65

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:39 pm
< a min read
      

NEW MEXICO (5-13)

Matos 6-7 1-3 13, Kuac 4-7 0-0 9, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, Singleton 2-5 1-2 5, Maluach 8-18 5-6 22, Francis 2-4 4-4 8, R.Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Manuel 7-7 0-0 14, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 11-16 73.

AIR FORCE (4-16)

Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Joyce 7-17 2-2 16, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Vander Zwaag 0-6 1-2 1, Walker 9-19 5-8 26, Kinrade 4-4 4-5 15, Van Soelen 0-1 0-0 0, Akaya 0-1 0-0 0, Octave 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 13-19 65.

Halftime_New Mexico 32-25. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 2-9 (Kuac 1-3, Maluach 1-3, R.Brown 0-1, Francis 0-2), Air Force 6-24 (Kinrade 3-3, Walker 3-8, Akaya 0-1, Murphy 0-2, Vander Zwaag 0-4, Joyce 0-6). Rebounds_New Mexico 35 (Matos, Maluach 7), Air Force 19 (Joyce 8). Assists_New Mexico 22 (Singleton 13), Air Force 14 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_New Mexico 12, Air Force 16.

