New Mexico coach Paul Weir stepping down at end of season

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 12:59 am
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Paul Weir is stepping down as New Mexico’s basketball coach at the end of the season.

In a statement posted Friday on the program’s website, athletic director Eddie Nunez said the school and Weir mutually agreed to part ways after the season.

The Lobos (6-14, 2-14 Mountain West) will play their regular-season finale at Colorado on Wednesday and take part in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, starting March 10.

Weir is in his fourth season as coach of New Mexico. He has a 58-61 overall record with the Lobos, including a pair of 19-win seasons.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

