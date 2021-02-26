New Mexico St. 78, Tarleton St. 51

NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6)
McCants 7-8 1-2 18, Tillman 3-6 1-1 7, Gilyard 1-1 0-0 3, Henry 2-8 0-0 5, Rice 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-4 2-2 9, McNair 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 5-8 1-1 14, Watson 4-5 2-3 12, Rewalt 1-2 0-0 3, Owens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 7-9 78.
TARLETON ST. (7-10)
Hicks 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Bogues 6-11 1-2 14, Gipson 5-9 1-2 12, Daniel 0-4 2-4 2, Small 2-4 1-1 5, Dotsenko 1-5 0-0 2, Hopkins 2-4 0-0 5, Ngalamulume 0-0 0-0 0, Baggett 0-0 0-2 0, Madimba 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 8-15 51.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 13-22 (McCants 3-3, Roberts 3-3, Watson 2-3, Gilyard 1-1, Rewalt 1-1, Williams 1-1, Rice 1-3, Henry 1-5, Owens 0-1, Tillman 0-1), Tarleton St. 3-17 (Hopkins 1-2, Bogues 1-3, Gipson 1-4, Daniel 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Small 0-1, Hicks 0-2, Dotsenko 0-3). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 32 (Tillman 7), Tarleton St. 19 (Hicks 6). Assists_New Mexico St. 19 (Roberts 5), Tarleton St. 10 (Gipson, Hopkins 2). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 13, Tarleton St. 12. A_1,172 (2,400).
