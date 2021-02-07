NFL Calendar

TBA — NFL scouting combine.

Feb. 23 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 9 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. (ET)

March 17 — Free Agency and Trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)

April 5 — Clubs with new head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 23 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 29-May 1 — NFL draft and Annual league meeting, Cleveland.

