NFL Defensive Player of the Year

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:31 pm
The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide media panel:

2020 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT

2019 — Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB

2018 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2017 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2016 — Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE

2015 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2014 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2013 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB

2012 — J.J. Watt, Houston, LB

2011 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB

2010 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S

2009 — Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB

2008 — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB

2007 — Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S

2006 — Jason Taylor, Miami, DE

2005 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB

2004 — Ed Reed, Baltimore, S

2003 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

2002 — Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB

2001 — Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE

2000 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

1999 — Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT

1998 — Reggie White, Green Bay, DE

1997 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT

1996 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1995 — Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB

1994 — Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB

1993 — Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB

1992 — Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT

1991 — Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB

1990 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1989 — Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT

1988 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1987 — Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE

1986 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1985 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1984 — Kenny Easley, Seattle, S

1983 — Doug Betters, Miami, DE

1982 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1980 — Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB

1979 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE

1978 — Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB

1977 — Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE

1976 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB

1975 — Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB

1974 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT

1973 — Dick Anderson, Miami, S

