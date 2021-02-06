On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:28 pm
1 min read
      

The National Football League’s Defensive Rookie of the Year named by the Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of sportwriters and broadcasters:

2020— Chase Young, Edge, Washington

2019 — Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco

2018 — Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis

2017 — Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans

2016 — Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego

2015 — Marcus Peters, Kansas City, CB

2014 — Aaron Donald, St. Louis, DT

2013 — Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets, DT

2012 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB

2011 — Von Miller, Denver, LB

2010 — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, DT

2009 — Brian Cushing, Houston, LB

2008 — Jerod Mayo, New England, LB

2007 — Patrick Willis, San Francisco, LB

2006 — DeMeco Ryans, Houston, LB

2005 — Shawne Merriman, San Diego, LB

2004 — Jonathan Vilma, New York Jets, LB

2003 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB

2002 — Julius Peppers, Carolina, DE

2001 — Kendrell Bell, Pittsburgh, LB

2000 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB

1999 — Jevon Kearse, Tennessee, DE

1998 — Charles Woodson, Oakland, CB

1997 — Peter Boulware, Baltimore, LB

1996 — Simeon Rice, Arizona, DE

1995 — Hugh Douglas, New York Jets, DE

1994 — Tim Bowens, Miami, T

1993 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, T

1992 — Dale Carter, Kansas City, CB

1991 — Mike Croel, Denver, LB

1990 — Mark Carrier, Chicago, S

1989 — Derrick Thomas, Kansas City, LB

1988 — Erik McMillan, N.Y. Jets, S

1987 — Shane Conlan, Buffalo, LB

1986 — John Offerdahl, Miami, LB

1985 — Duane Bickett, Indianapolis, LB

1984 — Bill Maas, Kansas City, NT

1983 — Vernon Maxwell, Baltimore, LB

1982 — Chip Banks, Cleveland, LB

1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1980 — Buddy Curry, Atlanta, LB, and Al Richardson, Atlanta, LB

1979 — Jim Haslett, Buffalo, LB

1978 — Al Baker, Detroit, E

1977 — A.J. Duhe, Miami, T

1976 — Mike Haynes, New England, S

1975 — Robert Brazile, Houston, LB

1974 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB

1973 — Wally Chambers, Chicago, T

1972 — Willie Buchanon, Green Bay, CB

1971 — Isiah Robertson, Los Angeles, LB

1970 — Bruce Taylor, San Francisco, CB

1969 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, T

1968 — Claude Humphrey, Atlanta, E

1967 — Lem Barney, Detroit, CB

