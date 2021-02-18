On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NFL increases salary cap minimum to $180 million

By ROB MAADDI
February 18, 2021 9:45 am
The NFL has increased the salary cap to a minimum of $180 million for the 2021 season.

The league and the NFL Players Association had previously set a minimum of $175 million because of revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to clubs Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league says a decision to increase the floor by $5 million came after discussion with the union about 2020 revenues and projected attendance for 2021.

The final cap number will be determined following further review of revenue figures for 2020 and other accounting. The cap was $198 million last season.

Total attendance was 1.2 million, down from 17 million in 2019. Thirteen teams didn’t allow fans in the regular season and other clubs limited crowd size to provide social distancing in compliance with health and safety regulations in their state.

