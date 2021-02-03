NFL Injury Report

Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 5:00 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHIEFS: DNP: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle). LIMITED: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). FULL: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), T Andrew Wylie (ankle). BUCCANEERS: DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). LIMITED: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield (ankle). FULL: WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow).

