NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHIEFS: DNP: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle). LIMITED: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). FULL: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), T Andrew Wylie (ankle). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Steve McLendon (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Cameron Brate (back), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield (ankle). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (knee), WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow).

