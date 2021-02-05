NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHIEFS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammy Watkins (calf). DNP: RB Darwin Thompson (illness). FULL: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), T Andrew Wylie (ankle). BUCCANEERS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Cameron Brate (back), WR Antonio Brown (knee). DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield (ankle).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.