Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHIEFS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammy Watkins (calf). DNP: RB Darwin Thompson (illness). FULL: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), T Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), WR Sammy Watkins (calf), T Andrew Wylie (ankle). BUCCANEERS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Cameron Brate (back), WR Antonio Brown (knee). DNP: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). FULL: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield (ankle).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon