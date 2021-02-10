Trending:
NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-2

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:33 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored in a 42-second span early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, Jake Muzzin added three assists and John Tavares had two. Toronto is 8-0-1 in its last nine and leads the NHL and all-Canadian North Division at 11-2-1.

Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 20 shots. The Canadiens dropped five points behind Toronto.

Auston Matthews’ career-high goals streak was snapped at eight games for Toronto, but he extended his points run to 11. Mitch Marner’s eight-game points streak ended.

Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, Toronto pushed ahead at 1:50 of the final period when Holl blasted a slap shot by Price’s glove for his first of the season while playing 4 on 4.

Price was beaten again at 2:32 when Mikheyev banged home his first. The goal was the winger’s first since Dec. 27, 2020 — the night he suffered a serious wrist laceration from a skate blade against New Jersey.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Thursday night.

