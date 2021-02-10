Nicholls 76, Lamar 71

NICHOLLS (11-6)
Garvin 4-13 3-4 11, Lyons 7-11 2-3 16, Gordon 2-6 0-0 5, K.Johnson 6-10 1-2 18, Jones 5-9 1-1 12, Fornes 5-10 0-2 10, Buford 1-3 2-3 4, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Pollard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 9-15 76.
LAMAR (4-14)
Sullivan 1-8 5-8 7, Muoka 2-6 2-6 6, Buster 4-13 3-3 14, Harrison 7-13 10-10 24, Jefferson 2-5 1-2 5, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Kopp 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 22-60 23-31 71.
Halftime_Nicholls 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-22 (K.Johnson 5-8, Jones 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Buford 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Garvin 0-2, Pollard 0-2), Lamar 4-16 (Buster 3-7, Kopp 1-3, Smith 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Jefferson 0-3). Rebounds_Nicholls 39 (Garvin, Lyons 10), Lamar 36 (Muoka 13). Assists_Nicholls 14 (Jones 4), Lamar 10 (Harrison 5). Total Fouls_Nicholls 20, Lamar 16. A_831 (10,080).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments