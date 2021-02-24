Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Nicholls 83, Houston Baptist 68

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-15)

Iyeyemi 5-7 0-0 10, Janacek 3-9 0-0 8, Long 2-9 0-0 6, Tse 3-8 5-6 11, Castro 4-8 4-4 12, Dalton 1-3 0-0 2, Gomes 4-6 0-0 8, Pierre 2-5 0-0 4, McKenzie 2-4 1-3 5, Boothman 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 26-61 12-15 68.

NICHOLLS (14-6)

Lyons 2-5 2-2 6, Fornes 7-11 2-2 23, Gordon 3-10 0-0 9, K.Johnson 5-13 7-10 19, Jones 4-9 8-8 17, Spencer 1-4 2-2 4, Buford 1-4 0-0 3, Sears 0-0 0-0 0, Pollard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 21-24 83.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-22 (Janacek 2-7, Long 2-7, Boothman 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Tse 0-1, Dalton 0-2, Castro 0-3), Nicholls 14-33 (Fornes 7-9, Gordon 3-9, K.Johnson 2-7, Buford 1-3, Jones 1-3, Spencer 0-2). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 28 (Long 6), Nicholls 31 (Gordon, Jones 6). Assists_Houston Baptist 12 (Tse 5), Nicholls 15 (K.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 20, Nicholls 15. A_231 (3,800).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species