Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs SHSU

Nicholls State (10-5, 7-1) vs. Sam Houston (13-6, 7-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Sam Houston. Nicholls State’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 84-81 on Jan. 2. Sam Houston lost 78-68 on the road against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Bearkats have scored 79.4 points per game and allowed 71.1 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.8 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 38 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bearkats are 12-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Colonels are 5-0 when the team records at least 11 steals and 5-5 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has won its last three road games, scoring 80.7 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. Sam Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 96.4 points while giving up 62.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Southland teams.

