On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NM looks to end streak vs Wyoming

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Wyoming (11-9, 5-8) vs. New Mexico (5-12, 1-12)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks to extend New Mexico’s conference losing streak to five games. New Mexico’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 67-51 on Jan. 21. Wyoming won 83-74 in overtime over New Mexico in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Makuach Maluach has averaged 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Lobos. Complementing Maluach is Saquan Singleton, who is accounting for 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. For the Cowboys, this game represents a Colorado homecoming for junior Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Marcus Williams has also chipped in with 16 points and 4.3 assists per game.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 70 points. The Lobos are 0-9 when allowing 68 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Cowboys are 5-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The Wyoming offense has made an average of 10 3-pointers per game, the 18th-most in Division I. New Mexico has only averaged 4.5 3-pointers per contest (ranked 267th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella