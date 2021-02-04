On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 1 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:12 pm
GONZAGA (18-0)

Kispert 3-7 6-7 14, Timme 8-12 5-8 21, Watson 2-3 0-1 4, Ayayi 2-6 4-4 8, Suggs 6-12 5-7 19, Nembhard 1-5 0-0 2, Cook 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 25-50 22-29 76.

PACIFIC (5-5)

Bailey 3-11 1-2 8, Bell 5-9 0-0 11, Crockrell 5-11 2-6 12, Finstuen 4-5 1-2 9, Jenkins 5-18 2-2 13, Price-Noel 0-1 1-2 1, Shadd 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Salazar 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-61 7-15 58.

Halftime_Pacific 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-17 (Kispert 2-5, Suggs 2-6, Ayayi 0-1, Cook 0-1, Timme 0-1, Nembhard 0-3), Pacific 3-13 (Jenkins 1-2, Bell 1-4, Bailey 1-5, Finstuen 0-1, Price-Noel 0-1). Fouled Out_Bell, Shadd. Rebounds_Gonzaga 29 (Suggs 9), Pacific 28 (Bell 10). Assists_Gonzaga 10 (Suggs, Nembhard 3), Pacific 9 (Crockrell 6). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Pacific 23.

