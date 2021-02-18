No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (11-7)

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Fotu 2-5 2-2 7, Tass 4-10 4-5 12, Johnson 5-10 3-3 13, Kuhse 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-10 0-0 16, Saxen 5-7 0-0 10, Ducas 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 1-5 0-0 3, Clinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 9-10 65.

GONZAGA (21-0)

Kispert 8-13 3-4 20, Timme 5-7 2-2 12, Ayayi 6-8 0-0 16, Nembhard 4-7 1-1 10, Suggs 3-6 2-2 8, Cook 1-3 1-2 4, Watson 3-4 2-4 8, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Strawther 0-0 0-0 0, Ballo 0-1 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-54 13-17 87.

Halftime_Gonzaga 51-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6-20 (Brown 4-6, Fotu 1-4, Mullins 1-4, Ducas 0-1, Tass 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Gonzaga 8-14 (Ayayi 4-5, Cook 1-1, Lang 1-1, Nembhard 1-2, Kispert 1-4, Harris 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26 (Fotu 6), Gonzaga 22 (Ayayi 6). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Kuhse 4), Gonzaga 16 (Nembhard, Suggs 5). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 20, Gonzaga 14.

