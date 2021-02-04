Trending:
No. 1 Louisville 97, Boston College 68

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:16 pm
LOUISVILLE (17-1)

Dixon 5-6 1-2 11, Evans 8-19 4-4 23, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Kianna Smith 6-9 0-1 14, Van Lith 6-12 1-1 15, Parker 2-3 3-3 7, Konno 3-4 2-2 10, Ahlana Smith 4-5 0-0 9, Russell 2-3 2-3 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-65 13-16 97

BOSTON COLLEGE (5-8)

Soule 9-16 2-5 20, VanTimmeren 3-6 0-0 7, Dickens 6-11 0-0 17, Garraud 2-8 2-2 7, Swartz 3-6 1-1 8, Batts 3-8 0-0 6, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Palmieri 1-7 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 5-8 68

Louisville 29 21 22 25 97
Boston College 25 13 16 14 68

3-Point Goals_Louisville 10-23 (Evans 3-8, Smith 2-4, Van Lith 2-6, Konno 2-3, Smith 1-2), Boston College 9-18 (VanTimmeren 1-2, Dickens 5-6, Garraud 1-5, Swartz 1-3, Palmieri 1-2). Assists_Louisville 15 (Evans 5), Boston College 10 (Garraud 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 43 (Konno 4-7), Boston College 27 (Soule 4-4). Total Fouls_Louisville 15, Boston College 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

