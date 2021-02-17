On Air: Encounter
No. 1 UConn 77, St. John’s 32

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 8:29 pm
UCONN (17-1)

Nelson-Ododa 8-11 0-2 17, Bueckers 8-10 2-2 20, Muhl 0-2 0-0 0, Westbrook 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 8-11 2-2 21, Edwards 5-7 0-2 10, Griffin 2-4 0-0 4, Poffenbarger 1-4 1-1 3, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, McLean 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-51 5-9 77

ST. JOHN’S (6-12)

Farley 3-7 0-0 7, Emma Nolan 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 3-8 0-0 7, Correa 1-10 0-1 2, Drake 3-9 1-2 7, Holmberg 0-2 0-0 0, Sophia Nolan 0-0 0-0 0, Peeples 3-5 0-0 6, Clegg 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Zabrecky 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-48 2-5 32

UConn 18 28 20 11 77
St. John’s 6 9 14 3 32

3-Point Goals_UConn 6-12 (Nelson-Ododa 1-1, Bueckers 2-3, Muhl 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Williams 3-4, Griffin 0-1, Poffenbarger 0-1), St. John’s 2-13 (Farley 1-4, Nolan 0-1, Bailey 1-3, Correa 0-2, Drake 0-2, Holmberg 0-1). Assists_UConn 26 (Bueckers 9), St. John’s 11 (Drake 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 34 (Nelson-Ododa 4-7), St. John’s 21 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls_UConn 13, St. John’s 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

