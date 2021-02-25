Trending:
No. 1 UConn 81, Creighton 49

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 7:52 pm
UCONN (19-1)

Nelson-Ododa 4-7 3-3 11, Bueckers 5-12 2-2 13, Muhl 8-13 0-0 19, Westbrook 4-9 0-0 9, Williams 6-12 2-2 16, Edwards 4-5 1-1 9, Griffin 2-3 0-0 4, Poffenbarger 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-64 8-8 81

CREIGHTON (7-10)

Bachelor 2-4 0-0 4, Parham 1-3 0-0 2, Ronsiek 3-9 0-1 6, Carda 11-19 0-0 24, Dworak 2-8 0-0 6, Griglione 0-2 0-0 0, Brotzki 1-4 0-0 3, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Brake 0-0 1-2 1, Horan 0-1 0-0 0, Maly 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 1-3 49

UConn 27 15 17 22 81
Creighton 13 8 14 14 49

3-Point Goals_UConn 7-21 (Bueckers 1-5, Muhl 3-6, Westbrook 1-5, Williams 2-4, Griffin 0-1), Creighton 6-25 (Parham 0-1, Ronsiek 0-4, Carda 2-4, Dworak 2-5, Griglione 0-2, Brotzki 1-3, Maly 1-6). Assists_UConn 22 (Bueckers 9), Creighton 14 (Dworak 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 41 (Edwards 3-6), Creighton 27 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls_UConn 8, Creighton 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

