No. 1 UConn 97, Butler 68

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:17 pm
< a min read
      

UCONN (20-1)

Nelson-Ododa 5-9 1-3 11, Bueckers 8-21 0-0 20, Muhl 3-6 0-0 9, Westbrook 6-12 2-4 16, Williams 5-11 2-3 15, Edwards 9-10 6-6 24, Griffin 0-2 0-0 0, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-72 11-16 97

BUTLER (2-16)

Adika 5-9 1-1 14, Diew 2-6 0-0 6, Atosu 3-13 6-8 13, Dowell 2-7 0-0 5, Parker 6-16 2-3 18, Dumont 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 1-1 0-0 3, Dawn 0-0 0-0 0, Scheetz 3-5 1-1 9, Sexton 0-2 0-0 0, Stoddard 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 10-13 68

UConn 25 28 23 21 97
Butler 20 19 14 15 68

3-Point Goals_UConn 12-30 (Bueckers 4-12, Muhl 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Williams 3-7), Butler 14-36 (Adika 3-6, Diew 2-4, Atosu 1-5, Dowell 1-4, Parker 4-10, Ross 1-1, Scheetz 2-4, Sexton 0-2). Assists_UConn 26 (Bueckers 14), Butler 12 (Atosu 7). Fouled Out_Butler Ross. Rebounds_UConn 49 (Edwards 8-14), Butler 25 (Atosu 2-3). Total Fouls_UConn 13, Butler 19. Technical Fouls_UConn Nelson-Ododa 1. A_1,721.

