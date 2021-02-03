Trending:
No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:05 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (11-6)

LeBlanc 2-5 0-0 4, Watford 3-13 3-8 9, Wilkinson 2-3 0-0 4, Smart 4-15 4-4 14, Thomas 8-19 4-4 22, Gaines 1-5 4-4 6, O’Neal 0-1 1-2 1, Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Hyatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 16-22 60.

ALABAMA (15-4)

Reese 5-8 2-2 13, Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Petty 3-9 0-0 6, Primo 1-3 0-0 2, Shackelford 7-16 4-4 19, Jah.Quinerly 4-8 0-0 10, Ellis 4-5 0-0 10, Gary 6-8 0-0 12, Miles 1-2 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 6-6 78.

Halftime_Alabama 36-30. 3-Point Goals_LSU 4-17 (Thomas 2-4, Smart 2-6, Gaines 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, O’Neal 0-1, Cook 0-2, Watford 0-2), Alabama 6-24 (Ellis 2-2, Jah.Quinerly 2-3, Reese 1-3, Shackelford 1-7, Gary 0-1, Miles 0-1, Primo 0-1, Jones 0-2, Petty 0-4). Rebounds_LSU 28 (Watford 9), Alabama 46 (Jones 8). Assists_LSU 8 (Watford, Wilkinson 3), Alabama 15 (Petty 5). Total Fouls_LSU 13, Alabama 18. A_2,055 (15,383).

