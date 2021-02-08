No. 10 Arizona 79, No. 11 Oregon 59

ARIZONA (12-2)
Baptiste 5-9 2-2 13, Reese 11-14 0-0 25, Thomas 4-7 3-3 14, McDonald 4-16 4-4 13, Yeaney 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 1-2 1, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 2-6 0-2 4, Pueyo 1-2 0-0 3, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 10-13 79
OREGON (12-4)
Boley 1-4 0-0 2, Prince 4-7 2-2 10, Sabally 7-10 3-3 17, Paopao 4-16 0-0 9, Shelley 0-6 0-0 0, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 3, Giomi 3-3 0-0 6, Mikesell 2-9 5-5 9, Parrish 1-10 0-0 3, Watson 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-71 10-12 59
|Arizona
|21
|12
|27
|19
|—
|79
|Oregon
|19
|13
|14
|13
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Arizona 9-15 (Baptiste 1-2, Reese 3-3, Thomas 3-5, McDonald 1-3, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 1-1), Oregon 3-15 (Sabally 0-1, Paopao 1-4, Shelley 0-1, Dugalic 1-2, Mikesell 0-3, Parrish 1-4). Assists_Arizona 17 (McDonald 4), Oregon 13 (Paopao 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 42 (Reese 3-6), Oregon 37 (Team 7-10). Total Fouls_Arizona 11, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls_Oregon Team 1. A_0.
