Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 10 UCLA 93, Southern Cal 51

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (10-11)

Jenkins 5-14 4-5 14, Pili 7-13 2-3 18, Sanders 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Rogers 2-8 1-2 5, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 3-4 3, Aaron 1-1 0-0 3, Campbell 1-2 0-0 3, Miura 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 10-16 51

UCLA (14-4)

Miller 1-5 3-4 5, Onyenwere 11-19 2-2 30, Chou 1-6 0-0 3, Corsaro 5-7 0-0 14, Osborne 4-11 7-9 18, Bessoir 3-4 0-6 7, Darius 4-5 1-1 9, Horvat 1-2 4-6 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 17-28 93

Southern Cal 11 12 16 12 51
UCLA 14 29 26 24 93

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-14 (Pili 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Rogers 0-3, Oliver 0-1, Aaron 1-1, Campbell 1-1, Miura 0-3), UCLA 16-23 (Onyenwere 6-6, Chou 1-2, Corsaro 4-5, Osborne 3-6, Bessoir 1-2, Horvat 1-2). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Rogers 7), UCLA 23 (Osborne 12). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Jenkins. Rebounds_Southern Cal 28 (Jenkins 1-3), UCLA 43 (Onyenwere 2-8). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 22, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta