No. 10 UCLA 93, Southern Cal 51

SOUTHERN CAL (10-11)
Jenkins 5-14 4-5 14, Pili 7-13 2-3 18, Sanders 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Rogers 2-8 1-2 5, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 3-4 3, Aaron 1-1 0-0 3, Campbell 1-2 0-0 3, Miura 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 10-16 51
UCLA (14-4)
Miller 1-5 3-4 5, Onyenwere 11-19 2-2 30, Chou 1-6 0-0 3, Corsaro 5-7 0-0 14, Osborne 4-11 7-9 18, Bessoir 3-4 0-6 7, Darius 4-5 1-1 9, Horvat 1-2 4-6 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 17-28 93
|Southern Cal
|11
|12
|16
|12
|—
|51
|UCLA
|14
|29
|26
|24
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-14 (Pili 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Rogers 0-3, Oliver 0-1, Aaron 1-1, Campbell 1-1, Miura 0-3), UCLA 16-23 (Onyenwere 6-6, Chou 1-2, Corsaro 4-5, Osborne 3-6, Bessoir 1-2, Horvat 1-2). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Rogers 7), UCLA 23 (Osborne 12). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Jenkins. Rebounds_Southern Cal 28 (Jenkins 1-3), UCLA 43 (Onyenwere 2-8). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 22, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
