No. 10 Villanova 68, UConn 60

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:19 pm
UCONN (10-5)

Sanogo 4-6 0-2 8, Whaley 1-5 0-0 2, Bouknight 7-16 4-8 21, Cole 2-12 4-4 10, Martin 3-6 3-3 9, Polley 1-3 0-0 3, Gaffney 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 2-2 2, Akok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 13-19 60.

VILLANOVA (14-3)

Robinson-Earl 6-11 3-4 17, Samuels 2-5 7-8 11, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Gillespie 8-15 2-5 20, Moore 4-14 3-5 11, Swider 1-5 2-2 5, Slater 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-53 19-26 68.

Halftime_Villanova 34-32. 3-Point Goals_UConn 7-27 (Bouknight 3-7, Cole 2-10, Gaffney 1-3, Polley 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Martin 0-3), Villanova 5-22 (Robinson-Earl 2-4, Gillespie 2-6, Swider 1-5, Daniels 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Slater 0-1, Moore 0-4). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_UConn 32 (Martin 12), Villanova 30 (Robinson-Earl 11). Assists_UConn 8 (Cole, Jackson 2), Villanova 10 (Swider 3). Total Fouls_UConn 21, Villanova 16.

