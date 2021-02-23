No. 10 West Virginia 74, TCU 66

WEST VIRGINIA (16-6)
Bridges 4-4 0-0 9, Culver 6-12 6-14 18, Matthews 1-4 2-2 4, McBride 4-12 3-6 11, McNeil 3-6 0-0 7, Sherman 6-15 8-9 23, McCabe 1-4 0-0 2, Osabuohien 0-0 0-2 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 19-33 74.
TCU (11-10)
O’Bannon 2-4 0-0 5, Samuel 4-6 3-5 11, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Miles 3-9 0-0 7, Nembhard 5-11 5-8 17, Frank 2-7 0-0 4, Todd 3-4 1-2 8, LeDee 2-3 0-0 4, Easley 0-0 1-2 1, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 10-17 66.
Halftime_West Virginia 37-31. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-21 (Sherman 3-10, Bridges 1-1, McNeil 1-4, McCabe 0-2, McBride 0-4), TCU 8-23 (Fuller 3-5, Nembhard 2-7, O’Bannon 1-2, Todd 1-2, Miles 1-4, Frank 0-3). Fouled Out_Todd. Rebounds_West Virginia 33 (Culver 14), TCU 26 (Samuel 10). Assists_West Virginia 19 (McBride 5), TCU 19 (Nembhard 9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 14, TCU 23. A_1,877 (6,800).
