No. 11 Bama looks to extend streak vs S. Carolina

No. 11 Alabama (15-5, 10-1) vs. South Carolina (5-7, 3-5)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Alabama looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina. Alabama has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2016, a 78-64 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: AJ Lawson has averaged 17.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Jermaine Couisnard is also a top contributor, producing 11.2 points per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Herbert Jones, who is averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gamecocks have scored 76.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 48.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has an assist on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three outings while Alabama has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

