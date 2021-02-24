No. 11 Florida St. 88, Miami 71

FLORIDA ST. (14-3)
Gray 6-11 0-0 12, Osborne 1-2 0-0 2, Wilkes 2-6 0-0 5, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Polite 4-9 2-2 12, Barnes 4-6 0-0 8, Calhoun 7-9 0-0 16, Koprivica 5-10 3-4 13, Jack 3-7 0-0 9, Ballard 4-5 0-1 8, Light 1-1 0-0 3, Lindner 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 5-7 88.
MIAMI (7-14)
A.Walker 4-10 2-2 12, Brooks 1-4 0-1 2, McGusty 3-12 6-6 12, Olaniyi 5-17 0-0 11, Wong 9-16 7-8 29, Gak 0-5 0-0 0, Herenton 2-6 0-2 5, Gkogkos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 15-19 71.
Halftime_Florida St. 49-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 9-25 (Jack 3-6, Calhoun 2-4, Polite 2-6, Light 1-1, Wilkes 1-5, Gray 0-1, Lindner 0-1, Osborne 0-1), Miami 8-23 (Wong 4-5, A.Walker 2-4, Herenton 1-3, Olaniyi 1-8, Brooks 0-1, McGusty 0-2). Rebounds_Florida St. 42 (Gray 13), Miami 32 (A.Walker 7). Assists_Florida St. 21 (Barnes 8), Miami 9 (McGusty 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 13, Miami 8.
