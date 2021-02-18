Trending:
No. 11 Iowa 77, No. 21 Wisconsin 62

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 9:04 pm
IOWA (16-6)

Garza 11-19 4-5 30, Bohannon 1-7 3-4 6, Fredrick 2-4 0-0 5, C.McCaffery 1-1 2-4 4, Wieskamp 6-9 0-0 17, Ke.Murray 1-5 3-5 5, P.McCaffery 1-2 0-0 2, Nunge 2-3 1-1 6, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 13-19 77.

WISCONSIN (15-8)

Ford 2-10 0-0 6, Reuvers 2-4 0-2 4, Wahl 0-6 0-2 0, Davison 5-11 0-0 15, Trice 3-15 3-4 11, Jon.Davis 1-8 0-0 3, Potter 8-16 4-4 23, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 7-12 62.

Halftime_Iowa 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 12-19 (Wieskamp 5-6, Garza 4-6, Fredrick 1-1, Nunge 1-1, Bohannon 1-4, P.McCaffery 0-1), Wisconsin 13-34 (Davison 5-8, Potter 3-6, Ford 2-7, Trice 2-8, Jon.Davis 1-3, Wahl 0-2). Fouled Out_Jon.Davis. Rebounds_Iowa 40 (Ke.Murray 12), Wisconsin 34 (Potter 11). Assists_Iowa 16 (Bohannon 5), Wisconsin 13 (Trice 9). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Wisconsin 19.

