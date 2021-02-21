Trending:
No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 15 Ohio St. 66

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 4:37 pm
OHIO ST. (13-4)

Juhasz 0-8 1-4 1, Patty 4-8 0-0 10, Miller 0-5 3-4 3, Poole 5-13 3-5 14, Sheldon 9-14 2-2 26, Beacham 4-6 0-0 8, Mikulasikova 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 11-17 66

MICHIGAN (13-2)

Hailey Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Hillmon 11-16 5-7 27, Leigha Brown 4-13 2-4 11, Dilk 3-10 6-8 13, Johnson 4-12 4-4 12, Kiser 2-2 0-0 4, Nolan 1-6 0-0 3, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 17-23 75

Ohio St. 16 11 11 28 66
Michigan 20 10 24 21 75

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 9-26 (Juhasz 0-3, Patty 2-5, Miller 0-1, Poole 1-5, Sheldon 6-10, Harris 0-2), Michigan 4-14 (Brown 1-2, Brown 1-3, Dilk 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Nolan 1-4). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Poole 6), Michigan 14 (Dilk 6). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Miller, Beacham. Rebounds_Ohio St. 34 (Juhasz 4-12), Michigan 41 (Hillmon 5-8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 19, Michigan 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_73.

