No. 11 Michigan 86, Michigan St. 82

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 6:53 pm
MICHIGAN ST. (11-6)

Smith 1-3 6-6 8, Ayrault 2-7 0-0 5, Clouden 11-19 9-11 34, Crooms 1-5 1-2 3, Joiner 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-5 2-2 4, Parks 2-4 0-0 4, Ozment 3-5 0-0 6, Winston 8-15 1-1 18, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 19-22 82

MICHIGAN (12-1)

Hailey Brown 3-11 0-0 7, Hillmon 12-14 7-9 31, Leigha Brown 6-14 6-8 20, Dilk 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 5-12 1-2 11, Kiser 1-2 1-2 3, Nolan 3-5 0-0 8, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Sidor 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-64 17-23 86

Michigan St. 14 21 27 20 82
Michigan 22 24 22 18 86

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 5-14 (Ayrault 1-3, Clouden 3-6, Cook 0-1, Winston 1-4), Michigan 5-21 (Brown 1-7, Brown 2-5, Dilk 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Kiser 0-1, Nolan 2-4). Assists_Michigan St. 3 (Crooms 2), Michigan 16 (Brown 4). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Cook. Rebounds_Michigan St. 32 (Parks 3-6), Michigan 37 (Hillmon 3-7). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 21, Michigan 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_50.

