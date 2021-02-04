No. 11 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 87

IOWA (10-5)
Warnock 5-10 1-2 12, Czinano 6-10 2-2 14, Clark 10-21 6-6 30, Marshall 1-4 2-2 4, Martin 1-5 5-5 7, Cook 3-4 1-2 7, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Sevillian 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 5-8 2-3 13, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 19-22 87
OHIO ST. (11-2)
Juhasz 8-16 0-1 16, Patty 6-12 2-2 15, Greene 3-6 5-6 12, Miller 2-8 1-4 6, Sheldon 8-12 12-14 29, Beacham 2-4 0-0 4, Mikulasikova 0-4 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Hutcherson 2-3 0-0 5, Poole 1-1 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 22-31 92
|Iowa
|16
|14
|27
|30
|—
|87
|Ohio St.
|18
|23
|22
|29
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Iowa 6-22 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 4-11, Marshall 0-2, Martin 0-2, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-2), Ohio St. 6-19 (Juhasz 0-4, Patty 1-1, Greene 1-2, Miller 1-3, Sheldon 1-3, Mikulasikova 0-2, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 1-2, Poole 1-1). Assists_Iowa 19 (Clark 9), Ohio St. 20 (Greene 9). Fouled Out_Iowa Clark, Martin, Ohio St. Patty, Greene. Rebounds_Iowa 33 (Team 2-6), Ohio St. 39 (Juhasz 5-10). Total Fouls_Iowa 22, Ohio St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_54.
