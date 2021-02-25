Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 12 Houston 81, W. Kentucky 57

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

W. KENTUCKY (15-4)

Williams 3-6 1-1 7, Bassey 3-7 2-2 9, Anderson 2-8 2-2 6, Hollingsworth 5-12 7-7 17, McKnight 1-3 1-2 3, Cooper 4-6 0-0 9, Rawls 2-3 0-0 6, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Harlan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 13-14 57.

HOUSTON (18-3)

Chaney 2-3 2-2 6, Gorham 1-5 0-0 2, Grimes 11-21 3-3 33, Jarreau 3-6 2-2 9, Sasser 4-12 2-2 12, Gresham 1-2 0-0 2, Mark 5-8 0-0 12, White 2-4 1-2 5, Shead 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-11 81.

Halftime_Houston 39-38. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 4-17 (Rawls 2-3, Bassey 1-3, Cooper 1-3, Milton 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-2, Williams 0-2, Anderson 0-3), Houston 13-31 (Grimes 8-16, Mark 2-3, Sasser 2-7, Jarreau 1-2, Gorham 0-1, Shead 0-1, Tyson 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 24 (Bassey 7), Houston 29 (Gorham 8). Assists_W. Kentucky 8 (McKnight 4), Houston 15 (Gorham 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 12, Houston 13.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species