No. 13 Creighton 77, DePaul 53

DEPAUL (4-11)
Hall 2-6 0-0 4, Paulicap 3-5 0-0 6, Weems 3-8 1-2 9, Moore 4-10 0-0 9, Salnave 3-9 0-0 7, Elvis 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-5 0-0 5, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, McCauley 3-5 0-0 7, D.Jones 1-7 1-1 3. Totals 22-62 2-3 53.
CREIGHTON (17-5)
Bishop 5-7 3-3 13, Jefferson 3-4 2-2 9, Ballock 1-5 0-0 3, Zegarowski 5-10 0-0 13, Mahoney 4-10 2-4 13, Mitchell 1-1 2-4 4, A.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Kalkbrenner 3-3 3-4 9, O’Connell 4-6 0-1 10, Canfield 0-1 0-0 0, Epperson 1-2 0-2 3, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Merfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Osmani 0-1 0-0 0, Zeil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-20 77.
Halftime_Creighton 34-23. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 7-24 (Weems 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Edwards 1-3, McCauley 1-3, Salnave 1-3, Moore 1-5, Hall 0-1, D.Jones 0-3), Creighton 11-31 (Zegarowski 3-6, Mahoney 3-8, O’Connell 2-4, Epperson 1-1, Jefferson 1-2, Ballock 1-5, Canfield 0-1, Davis 0-1, A.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Lopez. Rebounds_DePaul 30 (Hall, Paulicap 7), Creighton 34 (Kalkbrenner 7). Assists_DePaul 9 (Moore 3), Creighton 15 (Zegarowski 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 20, Creighton 11. A_1,936 (18,320).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments